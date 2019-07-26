Newsfeed Now for July 26: Federal capital punishment; Billboard for a kidney

On Newsfeed Now, the conversation began with how the Federal Government will resume capital punishment after nearly two decades.

Attorney General William P. Barr has directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to adopt a proposed Addendum to the Federal Execution Protocol—clearing the way for the federal government to resume capital punishment after a nearly two decade lapse, and bringing justice to victims of the most horrific crimes.

This development brings back the memory of a case that shook one Arkansas community. KARK’s Stephanie Sharp reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SCARY MOMENTS: Tuesday afternoon, barber Louis Pinkney was standing outside the shop on the phone. Within a matter of seconds, Pinkney went from having a casual conversation to become a victim of a stolen car crash. WVLA’s Jonah Gilmore reports.

STOLEN OYSTERS: The Pensacola Bay Oyster Company has an oyster thief on its hands. On Wednesday, the oyster cultivator and wholesaler reported that nearly 30,000 oysters had been stolen from bags at its East Bay oyster farm. WKRG’s Daniel Smithson reports.

BILLBOARD FOR A KIDNEY: People use billboards for many reasons, from advertising their businesses to promoting their causes. However, Verna Johnson is using them to try to get a new kidney.

WHEELS FOR TERRY: “Back it Up Terry” has his brand new wheels. While he’s getting used to them, he’s thinking of all the people who made the day possible. WATN’s Rudy Williams reports.

