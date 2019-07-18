Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Newsfeed Now for July 18: “Faceapp” warning; Flesh-eating bacteria in Tennessee

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for July 18th, the conversation began with a popular smart phone app that is creating a buzz on social media. However, there is now a major security concern from computer experts. WJTV’s Alex Love reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

GATOR DAMAGE DENIED: A Florida woman became something of a celebrity when a giant alligator broke into her home back in May. But now, she says she’s getting anything but the A-list treatment from her insurance company as she tries to claim the damages the gator left behind. WFLA’s Victoria Price reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:41 in the video above.

FLESH-EATING BACTERIA: A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria. He had been kayaking in the Tennessee River near Waterloo, Alabama. WATN’s Jeni DiPrizio reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:58 in the video above.

RAID AREA 51: A Facebook spoof that called for a public invasion of the top secret Area 51 military base has exploded into a worldwide phenomenon and is growing bigger by the hour.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 16:22 in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Facebook

KLFY News 10