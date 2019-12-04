Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Newsfeed Now for December 4: Impeachment hearings; A Christmas miracle connects strangers

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for December 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 4, 2019"

2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison"

2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison"

A lost letter to Santa creates a Christmas miracle

Thumbnail for the video titled "A lost letter to Santa creates a Christmas miracle"

Newsfeed Now for December 3, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 3, 2019"

A BLESSING FROM GOD: SFA's win over Duke boosts Nate Bain's GoFundMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "A BLESSING FROM GOD: SFA's win over Duke boosts Nate Bain's GoFundMe"

Nathan Bain Full Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nathan Bain Full Interview"

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 2: Cyber Monday safety tips, a veteran's viral post, a Christmas wish and a small business competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Dec. 2: Cyber Monday safety tips, a veteran's viral post, a Christmas wish and a small business competition"

SMALL BUSINESS DECORATING COMPETITION

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMALL BUSINESS DECORATING COMPETITION"
More Newsfeed Now

The House Judiciary Committee kicks off its first hearing of the impeachment inquiry at 10 a.m. Wednesday with an exploration of the constitutional grounds for impeachment, including what constitutes bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors and whether President Donald Trump’s actions meet those definitions. Washington reporter Joe Khalil joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

TEENS ON THE RUN: Two of the four teenagers who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville over the weekend have been captured, Metro police say. Two more are still on the run and should be considered armed & dangerous. WKRN’s Linda Ong joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:48 in the video above.

A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: A Texas boy ties a letter to Santa to a balloon. The balloon then travels 600 miles to Kansas. The rest is history. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:53 in the video above.

Be sure to tune in to Newsfeed Now every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories