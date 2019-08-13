Newsfeed Now for August 13: Push to stop gun sales at Walmart; Jellyfish invade the Gulf Coast

On Newsfeed Now for August 13, the conversation began in Washington, D.C. After shots rang out at Walmart stores, killing two employees in Southaven, Mississippi, and days later killing 22 people in El Paso, Texas, the country’s largest retailer is under fire from one of the largest teacher unions. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.
Today’s other stories with scroll to times:
JELLYFISH INVASION: Jellyfish have invaded parts of the Gulf Coast. The moon jellies have prompted purple flags to be added to the flag poles warning of the presence of dangerous marine life. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
GIVING BACK: The generosity and benevolence in Alto, TX seems to never stop, now an elementary school student has stepped up to support his school. KETK’s Matt Thibodeaux reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:15 in the video above.