In this Oct. 8, 2014 photo released by NASA, active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern’s face. The image was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, which watches the sun at all times from its orbit in space. (NASA via AP)
NASA releases photo titled ‘Halloween Sun’
