NASA releases photo titled ‘Halloween Sun’

by: The Associated Press

In this Oct. 8, 2014 photo released by NASA, active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern’s face. The image was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, which watches the sun at all times from its orbit in space. (NASA via AP)

