Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Musicians with Down Syndrome need new band name

Newsfeed Now

by: Alissa Rothermich

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Bentonville High School teacher becomes U.S. Citizen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bentonville High School teacher becomes U.S. Citizen"

Birmingham backstreet boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birmingham backstreet boys"

Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019"

16-year-old runs for office

Thumbnail for the video titled "16-year-old runs for office"

911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland"

Cell phone video of zip line incident that injured 10-year-old

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone video of zip line incident that injured 10-year-old"

Zipline video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zipline video"

Trump to Attend Bama VS LSU Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump to Attend Bama VS LSU Game"

Ultimate politics fan shares excitement ahead of Wednesday's Trump rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ultimate politics fan shares excitement ahead of Wednesday's Trump rally"
More Newsfeed Now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Michael Oglesby, Seth Bokatzian, Ethan Keller, Gregg Higgins, and Ben Sanford are the best of friends. They all graduated from different high schools and came from different backgrounds. They also all have Down syndrome. They had never met until their roads converged at the Exceptional Foundation.

“They are a bright shining light and we are just so happy that they get to spread that joy all over the community,” said Exceptional Foundation Public Relations Director, Robbie Lee.

Although they didn’t know it about each other at the time they met, every one of them had a dream of becoming a star.

“Dancing is my life,” said Michael Oglesby.

“We just started thinking these guys are compatible. They’ve got some charisma. The next thing you know, it snowballed into them wanting to form their own boy band,” Lee said.

And with that, the Backstreet Boys of Birmingham was born.

Michael Oglesby says there’s nothing quite like hearing the crowd cheering his name.

“I feel like a movie star,” Oglesby said.

“When the guys get up there, they feel celebrated, they feel empowered. They should feel that way. Everyone deserves to feel that way,” Lee added.

Word has gotten out about this group of guys who spend their days together at the center, then go home and talk for hours more on the phone each night. The staff says they’ve been inundated with performance requests from across central Alabama. 

But, these young stars also have a certain sincerity and a relationship that runs deep.

“What do you love about [your friends?,] Alissa Rothermich asked.

“Because… I need love,” Gregg Higgins replied.

The band says their quest to be noticed on and off stage really comes down to just one word.

“Respect,” Ethan Keller said.

“Respect,” Seth Bokatzian agreed.

“Respect,” Michael Oglesby echoed.

Five friends reminding us all that respect is one of the greatest expressions of love. 

“Our guys are like everyone else. They have the same hopes and dreams and desires. They want to feel accomplished and they want to feel important,” Lee added.

The Backstreet Boys of Birmingham perform musical acts well beyond the 90s boy band hits. In fact, they have expanded their setlist and are looking for a new and permanent name. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories