Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mississippi woman missing in national park found alive

Newsfeed Now

by: Jade Bulecza

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The brother of Joanna Gomez details the search in Sequoia National Park to find his sister. In an exclusive interview, Jeff Rimes tells us, a C-130 spotted her SOS letters spelled out with the tree bark. She is doing okay. She just has some bruises and cuts. Rimes tells us his sister is also recovering from dehydration. She set off to explore Kings Canyon Thursday. She was rescued Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories