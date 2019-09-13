Mississippi student scores 27 on ACT in sixth-grade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Huey Porter Middle School student is breaking the internet after she scored a 27 on her ACT last year.

12 News’ Lanaya Lewis takes us to Canton where she sits down with 12-year-old Kristen Rhodes.

“I plan on taking it again. I want to aim higher.”

After scoring 27 on her ACT, as a sixth-grader, Kristen Rhodes says this is just the beginning.

Last year Kristen’s teacher encouraged Rhodes to test her knowledge on the college test- after seeing how strong she was in class.

Melany Sanders, “Having her in the classroom actually helped my students. It was a competitive classroom and she made them better.”

Rhodes says she’s been reading books since she was 2-years-old and since then she’s had a love for studying.

“I’m pretty sure some of them actually study, but usually like I’ll write my notes. After I write them, I’m just good. I don’t really have to go over them again.”

She says her classmates knew she would well and her mother thought it was “awesome.” but she explains there were a good amount of questions she didn’t know.

“Like at 5 minutes, and you still have ones you haven’t gotten to. I suggest that you go and you mark some answers… It’s better to have a 20 percent chance than no chance.”

For the people looking to take the test and succeed in school, Kristen Rhodes has some advice.

“Your best is your best. If you wanted to do the best Albert Einstein did, then that wouldn’t be your best, that would be his best. Your best is different than anyone else’s.”

When it’s time for high school graduation, Kristen plans to attend MIT to work with computers, coding, and programming.





