Miley Cyrus sings as surprise performer at Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Thousands turned out for the second day of this weekend’s Beale Street Music Festival, where surprise performer Miley Cyrus sang.

Cyrus performed on the Terminix stage alongside “Walking in Memphis” singer Marc Cohn.

“Things feel so relaxed,” said the Tennessee native. “It’s all muddy out here. People are just happy to hear the music that they love.”

The large crowds didn’t mind the mud or rain.

“The song isn’t just about Memphis, it’s about the love of music,” added Cyrus. “It’s about music, history and music culture.”

Saturday was the first time Cohn says he has sung with Miley. The last time he was at the Beale Street Music Fest was in the early 90’s to see Al Green.

“For me this is just taking a song of mine, which I’m very proud of to begin with, and have a new platform and a new audience,” continued Cohn.

This year’s sponsor was Facebook, which is celebrating the launch of its More Together campaign, aimed at connecting people with similar passions.

The artists say bringing their country and folk-rock sounds together was part of reaching wider audiences and honoring the Bluff City as Memphis in May celebrates the city’s bicentennial.

“It’s not only about Memphis, but it’s about bringing people together and the transformational power of music,” said Cohn.

Acts Saturday also included One Republic, G-Eazy and India Arie.