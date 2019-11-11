LSU fans bask in glory after win over Bama

Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) Eight years of agony are finally over for the LSU Tigers.

“There’s no words to describe the hate we have for Alabama here in Baton Rouge,” LSU Fan Cody Morales said.

The huge win has Tiger fans on cloud nine. “It was incredible, you know, I think it just like uplifted Baton Rouge in general and first time in what.. 8 years? Can’t beat it,” Morales said.

The Tigers were welcomed home by Governor Edwards and hundreds of LSU fans.

“What a great day for the state of Louisiana I’m so proud of the team, the coach, and the interview he gave after the game where he was talking about how exciting this is, how great this is for the entire state,” Edwards said.

Many fans are already making hopeful predictions.

““We are in the drivers seat to go into the championship game,” LSU fan Charlie Thompson said.

“The game of the century,” was lead by the man who believed in his team from the beginning.

“I told them on Monday you’re the better football team. I’ve never told this team that. Going to Alabama I said, we are going to win the football game, we just gotta take care of business,” Head Coach Ed Orgeron said.