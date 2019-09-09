Local firefighters climb over 100 flights to honor lives lost on 9/11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita area fire departmnets are climbing 110 flights to honor the lives of nearly 3,000 killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Saturday, at the Epic Center in Downtown Wichita, many gathered to make sure the lives and legacy of the victims live on with the next generation.

The first responders who made the climb say it was difficult, but worth the long haul.

“We forget about what happened, and then there events like this that make you remember,” said Richard Barnett, Assistant Chief of Operations, McConnell Air Force Base.

“That is why we’re all here,” said Captain Shane Davis, McConnell Air Force Base Fire Department. “We got 12 of us today, so we are going to go honor the fallen.”

