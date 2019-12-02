Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Kansas veteran’s one Christmas wish is to receive letters

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 2: Cyber Monday safety tips, a veteran's viral post, a Christmas wish and a small business competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Dec. 2: Cyber Monday safety tips, a veteran's viral post, a Christmas wish and a small business competition"

SMALL BUSINESS DECORATING COMPETITION

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMALL BUSINESS DECORATING COMPETITION"

Topeka veteran's one Christmas wish is to receive letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Topeka veteran's one Christmas wish is to receive letters"

Vet's Facebook Post

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet's Facebook Post"

Cyber Monday Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday Safety"

Digital Original: Tips on how to avoid calling a plumber this Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Tips on how to avoid calling a plumber this Thanksgiving"

Tornado Damage in Star

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado Damage in Star"

Daytime footage from Tornado in Star

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daytime footage from Tornado in Star"

Assessing the Tornado - Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assessing the Tornado - Interview"
More Newsfeed Now

Editor’s note: this story originally reported the veteran’s mailing address as 3403 SW 29th Ter. It has since been changed to the correct address, 3404 SW 29th Ter.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For most families, the holidays are a time to be surrounded by friends and family, but that’s not the case for everyone.

Frank Gestl is a retired cop and veteran. His children are all grown so he lives alone with his dog. Frank says his one wish this year is to receive a Christmas letter so he knows someone is thinking about him.

At age 69, he has mobility issues and can’t leave the house too often which keeps him cooped up inside. He doesn’t get to visit his children often.

“I have a phone and that’s how we communicate… We don’t get out a lot,” Gestl said.

Frank said the holidays are hard for him especially. He’s used to getting lots of letters from friends but the mail has stopped coming.

This year, he has one wish.

“I would just like to get some cards from people saying you know they don’t have to say they love me or anything,” said Gestl. “Just say hey I saw this name come across my desk I just thought I’d wish you a merry Christmas and you and Daisy take care. That’s all. That’d make my day.”

It seems like a simple request, but this army veteran said that would be the best Christmas present he could get.

“I would read each and every one of them and I’d answer every one of them because I don’t do anything else. I can still write and if they give me a number, I’d call them.”

If you would like to send Frank a letter, mail it to 3404 SW 29th Ter., Apt. 2. Topeka, KS 66614.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories