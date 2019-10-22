‘It’s a dream come true’: Sedgwick County deputy fights in second EFC fight







WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From protecting the streets with his shield to fighting in the cage, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy Garry Tate, a mixed martial artist, fought Saturday night at the Kansas Star Casino.

“I was doing the regular 9 to 5 thing and that itch came back, and I said alright it’s time to do it again,” said Tate.

This was Tate’s second Evolution Fighting Championship fight in two years.

Family and friends were out in full force to cheer Tate on. His younger brother, Brandon Tate, says the number of supporters speaks to the person Tate is.

“He’s a huge inspiration to many people, and it’s the character I believe people are here to support and love,” said Tate.

His skills in the ring started back at a young age.

“I’ve trained in karate all my life. I started at the age of 4 and accomplished all that you could with karate,” said Tate.

It’s that foundation that has lead Tate to where he is now inside the cage, but it’s the people in the seats that make the experience.

“It’s amazing. You know I’m a performer and martial arts is what I do so getting the big stage that’s set here, getting to step out and perform in front of everybody that I love. It’s a dream come true.”

Saturday’s fight did not end with a win like Tate fans were hoping for.

Despite a strong fight, the referee called the fight a TKO 53 seconds into the second round.





