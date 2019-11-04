Live Now
Is it too soon for Christmas decorations? The big debate

by: Alexis Padilla

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you walk into Johnson’s Garden Center in Wichita, you would assume it’s December. Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations and lights fill the entire store.

“We’re excited! We love Christmas. I mean we all get really excited about it,” said manager Joanna Ediger.

She says they have been transforming the store into a winter wonderland for weeks.

“We’ve probably decorated anywhere from eight to 10 Christmas trees in the store. We like to have tree toppers, elves, and Santas, and all kinds of things for people to put around in their house,” said Ediger.

This brings up a huge question of debate, is it too soon for Christmas decorations?

Some Wichitans think yes.

“It kind of does takes away from some of Thanksgiving. So, maybe we should wait till after Thanksgiving before we start going too hard into Christmas,” said Gabe Andrews.

Others think the opposite.

“I think right now is a perfect time. It gets you in the mood,” said Rose Litsey.

“It is never too early for Christmas decorations. I think they should be up all year,” said Luke Andrews.

Ediger thinks the answer is no and that her customers are getting into the spirit sooner since Thanksgiving is later than usual this year.

“They’re going ahead and getting their tree up or getting them purchased. They’re ready to go sooner rather than later since there is such a short window between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year,” she said.

If you want to get in the holiday spirit too, you can go to Johnson’s Garden Center on 13th Street in Wichita, Thursday, Nov. 7 for their Holiday Open House from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

