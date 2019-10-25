‘Drunk Santa’ arrested after making ‘poor choices’

Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
BREA, Calif. (KRON) – Bad Santa!

A man dubbed by Brea Police as “Drunk Santa Suit Criminal” is apparently on the Naughty List after cops found him in his car apparently under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both.

The Brea Police Department shared the bad Santa’s photo on social media with a message reading “Dear Santa, I’m sorry I stole your red suit. I was drunk and made some poor choices. I know it’s only October. And it’s hot. Too hot for this suit. But I was drunk. Poor choices. Sincerely, Drunk Santa Suit Criminal.”

Dear Santa,I'm sorry I stole your red suit. I was drunk and made some poor choices. I know it's only October. And it'…

Posted by Brea Police Department on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Brea, which is located in Orange County, has remained in the steady 90’s for much of the week.

Police did not elaborate further on Santa’s punishment, which may or may not have included a lump of coal.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV.

