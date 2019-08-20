Authorities: Fox bites Alabama man twice

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Test results should be back today on a possibly rabid fox that attacked a man in Daphne. We’re learning more about the scary incident that sent one man to the hospital Sunday during a pool party in Daphne’s Lake Forest subdivision.

Cell phone video shows a gray fox and a man trying to ward off the approaching animal that was acting more than a little strange. Eventually, the fox retreated into the woods. It was later shot by a Daphne Police officer and sent for testing but not before biting a man twice. That man is now been treated for rabies, just in case.

Meanwhile, warning signs went up in the Lake Forest neighborhood urging residents to beware and if they see something call police. So far, police say they have not received any additional reports. Another fox tested positive for rabies last week. A lab report on this latest incident should be released later today.





