Arkansas woman files paternity suit, claims Hunter Biden is the child’s father

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — An Arkansas woman is claiming the father of her child is tied to the family of a U.S. presidential candidate.

Fox 24 has obtained the court documents which orders Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and 2020 presidential-hopeful Joe Biden, to submit a DNA test to determine the paternity of a child living in Arkansas.

The woman, Lunden Roberts of Independence County, claims Hunter Biden verbally admitted that he is the father of the child.

The “Motion for Scientific (DNA) testing” orders Hunter Biden give a DNA sample to determine whether or not he is the biological father of the one-year-old child.

Documents show Roberts is asking that Biden pay child support, provide health insurance, and equally divide the costs of health-related expenses.

The paternity suit was first filed in May out of the 16th Circuit Court.

Biden has denied all allegations of paternity.

A comment by both parties’ attorneys was not immediately returned.