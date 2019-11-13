Arkansas restaurant sees wrath of Gordon Ramsey: Bear’s Den has “fancier” menu
CONWAY, Ark.- Gordon Ramsay was here in central Arkansas and he whipped a local, favorite hangout into shape!
The Bear’s Den in Conway got a major rennovation over the weekend.
Revamps unveiled Tuesday included new decor and a fancier menu.
Everyone there said they love the improvements, but they miss that $5 pizza, which is now replaced with a different pizza, costing $15.
“We’re hoping one day they’ll bring the $5 pizzas, but they got the $2 Busch’s- that’s awesome, we’ll come here and we’ll smash ’em all day,” patron Cole Tollett said, who’s been a customer there for two years.
Ramsay is said to have definitely lived-up to his mean TV character, but he got the whole job done in just two-and-half days.
The TV show featuring the Bear’s Den, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, begins airing Jan. 7.
