Arkansas family says 1-year-old attacked, bitten by child on daycare bus

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WREG) – An Arkansas family is worried for their child’s safety after repeated attacks on a daycare bus.

One-year-old Kalasia Brown is now all full of smiles, but family said just two days ago, she came home looking like she had been attacked.

“She’s very happy, very happy,” Toja Blair, Kalasia’s grandmother, said. “She’s not the type to just sit up and cry for no reason or fight others.”

According to the family, Kalasia attended Focus Inc’s early childhood daycare for a couple months. Kalasia’s mother Kaleah, who chose not to be on-camera, said she was horrified two days ago when her daughter got off the daycare bus.

“We noticed that she had scratches on the left side of her face, bleeding, cut up, and she also had a big bite mark on her shoulder,” Kaleah Brown said.

“They don’t seem to know what happened, but it’s three people on the bus and don’t nobody know what happened to this child,” Blair said. “They heard this child crying.”

WREG contacted the school, who directed us to their main office in Jonesboro. We sent them an interview request but have not heard back.

Since Monday, the Brown family said they have pulled Kalasia out of Focus after they took her to the doctor and were told a much older child probably attacked their 1-year-old.

They said the school apologized, but they want other parents to avoid a similar situation.

“Pay attention to that child,” Blair said. “Look at your child when they get off that bus because you never know what a person is doing to your child.”

WREG will update this story if we receive a response from Focus Inc’s main office.