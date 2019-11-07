Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

80-mile bike ride for Arkansas man’s 80th birthday

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for November 7, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 7, 2019"

Digital Original: 80 mile bike ride for Arkansas man's 80th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: 80 mile bike ride for Arkansas man's 80th birthday"

Bentonville High School teacher becomes U.S. Citizen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bentonville High School teacher becomes U.S. Citizen"

Birmingham backstreet boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birmingham backstreet boys"

Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019"

16-year-old runs for office

Thumbnail for the video titled "16-year-old runs for office"

911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland"

Cell phone video of zip line incident that injured 10-year-old

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone video of zip line incident that injured 10-year-old"

Zipline video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zipline video"
More Newsfeed Now

BATESVILLE, Ark. – A local man on the road to recovery after open-heart surgery – cycles 80 miles as a birthday gift to himself.

“I think a lot of people thought since I had open-heart surgery that shouldn’t happen,” says Larry Bentley, an 80-year-old cyclist.

Bentley recently completed an 80-mile bike ride despite what people told him he couldn’t do.

Before Larry Bentley started cycling, he was an avid runner and ran in races like Boston Marathon.

“I had me a good friend with me during the ride – in case something would have happened,” Bentley smiles.

His family was waiting at the end of his cycling course and surprised him with a toilet paper finish line to ride through.

“He had the biggest grin on his face,” says Mrs. Bentley.

Bentley says he believes age is just a number. He started cycling at the age of 60 after he was advised by his doctor to stop running.

“I left my doctor’s office with a cast on my leg and went to purchase myself a bike,” he says.

Now an avid cyclist, Bentley has been manning the handlebars for decades with a group of fellow cyclists that takes routine rides.

“You’re never too old to start something,” says Bentley.

He hopes his story will inspire others to be active at any age and to not look at aging as something negative.

“Don’t let your age dictate what you do. Let the way you feel and what you want to do dictate your activities, cause you can,” he says.

This isn’t the first time Bentley set a big goal to coincide with his birthday.

When he turned 78 he also did a 78-mile ride.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories