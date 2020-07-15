Newsfeed Now: Mask dispute turns deadly; Reporter talks battle with COVID-19

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A Michigan sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a convenience store, police said. WOOD’s Tom Hillen joins the conversation.

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS WATCH: Lawmakers are suggesting that a second round of direct payments be sent to the Americans who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Washington reporter Morgan Wright reports.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BATTLE WITH COVID-19: “I felt horrific. I felt like I had just been hit by a truck.” That’s what KFOR’s Peyton Yager said while talking about the moment two weeks ago when she knew something was terribly off with her body. She joins the show to talk about her recovery journey and now how she is helping others.

KFOR reporter Peyton Yager in the early days of her struggle with COVID-19.

