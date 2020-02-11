Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Job seekers, listen up! A global technology firm plans to fill 160 new positions in Louisiana. Ahead of CGI's Job Fair, executives discussed the expansion of the company.

CGI employers are looking for both entry-level and I.T. professionals to fill positions for the company's Louisiana operations. The company continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the tech world. It will soon provide nearly 800 opportunities for employment in Acadiana