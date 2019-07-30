News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: July 30, 2019

Good morning Acadiana! Here’s today’s top stories as you begin today with Tuesday’s morning rush.

– New information on the weekend shooting in Ville Platte at the corner of LaSalle St and Tate Cove Rd. The Ville Platte police department released photos of a man wanted in connection with the shooting. Police are also looking to identify the driver of a white vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. According to authorities, the vehicle may have bullet holes in it.

– Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting at a New Iberia apartment complex. One person was injured. There are no suspects at this time.

– Walter Guillory, Lafayette Parks and Recreation supervisor, is under investigation.

– The public weighs in on governmental spending plans some say drainage should be top priority debate comes on the heels of funding for a new animal shelter.

– The St. Martin Hospital expansion groundbreaking is happening later this morning in Breaux Bridge. The event is from 11-1 p.m. and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in attendance. Music and free food will be available.

– Experts say to make sure your applications on your cell phone or computer are current, to have good antivirus software downloaded. This comes following the Equifax data breach.

– Capital One says a hacker gained access to more than 100 million customer accounts and credit card applications earlier this year.

– East Side BBQ was cooking up breakfast tacos and brisket sandwiches with Gerald in this week’s edition of Acadiana Eats Live!