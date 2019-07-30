Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: July 30, 2019

News
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning Acadiana! Here’s today’s top stories as you begin today with Tuesday’s morning rush.

– New information on the weekend shooting in Ville Platte at the corner of LaSalle St and Tate Cove Rd. The Ville Platte police department released photos of a man wanted in connection with the shooting. Police are also looking to identify the driver of a white vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. According to authorities, the vehicle may have bullet holes in it.

– Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting at a New Iberia apartment complex. One person was injured. There are no suspects at this time.

– Walter Guillory, Lafayette Parks and Recreation supervisor, is under investigation.

– The public weighs in on governmental spending plans some say drainage should be top priority debate comes on the heels of funding for a new animal shelter.

– The St. Martin Hospital expansion groundbreaking is happening later this morning in Breaux Bridge. The event is from 11-1 p.m. and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in attendance. Music and free food will be available.

– Experts say to make sure your applications on your cell phone or computer are current, to have good antivirus software downloaded. This comes following the Equifax data breach.

– Capital One says a hacker gained access to more than 100 million customer accounts and credit card applications earlier this year.

– East Side BBQ was cooking up breakfast tacos and brisket sandwiches with Gerald in this week’s edition of Acadiana Eats Live!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local