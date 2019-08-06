News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 6, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories you should know before you head out the door:

Grieving families are planning funerals in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio following two mass shootings over the weekend. At least 31 people were killed. President Trump is expected to visit both cities on Wednesday.

The parents of two girls killed while walking to school in Breaux Bridge back in 2014 say they were not notified of the release of the man who hit them. The Department of Corrections says the parents were listed as ‘inactive’ which led to the lack of notification.

A Baton Rouge Police Officer was shot and injured in the leg while responding to a domestic call last night. The suspect has been arrested. The officer’s injury is non-life threatening.

Medical marijuana will be shipped out this morning by G.B. Sciences, one of the two state-sanctioned growers. All registered dispensaries expect to serve customers today.

Qualifying for the October 12th elections begins today in Louisiana. The qualifying period will continue until Thursday.

LCG will break ground later this morning to widen and extend Kaliste Saloom Road. The project will widen the road from two lanes to five lanes. Construction is expected to last 3 years.