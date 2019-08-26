News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 26, 2019

Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you start your day:

Lafayette Police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist injured. It happened late last night on Louisiana Avenue.

State Police are investigating a crash that left a woman and toddler dead. Police say a truck crossed the centerline, striking the vehicle they were in.

Opelousas Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a teenager injured. Police are seeking a 15-year-old for questioning.

Crowley Police arrested a man for allegedly making threats inside of a Walmart. Michael Hodges is facing terrorizing charges.

Louisiana is offering new discounts on overnight stays at its 21 state parks. It’s also extending discounts made available last month for military and first responders.

UL-Lafayette students head back to campus this morning. Some are doing so in brand new luxury apartments. The interim housing director says the heritage at Cajun Village is a way for upperclassman to learn indepency.

Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Broussard this afternoon for the Albertson Parkway ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the widening project.

Louisiana has claimed its first Little League World Series title. The team out of River Ridge defeated a team from Curaçao 8-0.

Scattered rain is expected again today along with the possibility of heavy rain. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as temps climb into the lower 90’s today. Scattered showers and storms become likely as we head through the morning hours. A few storms could produce heavy rains.