News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 22, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you begin your day:

Memorial services for former Governor Kathleen Blanco begin today in Baton Rouge. An interfaith service begins a 10:00 a.m. and her body will lie in state at the state capitol afterwards.

Authorities in Jeanerette are investigating an overnight crash and reports of shots fired shortly after that crash. The persons of interest are being questioned about the shooting.

Abbeville Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was shot while driving his car. The vehicle was found crashed into a utility pole.

A Slidell Police School Resource Officer discovered a 5-year-old kindergarten student in possession of a large amount of crack and powdered cocaine.

A teacher at CDI early Headstart Child development Center has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of hitting a one year old for allegedly crying to much. The child’s parents want to spread the word to other parents check on their non verbal children after a day in the care of others.

Ville Platte residents are speaking out saying ‘The Old Ville Platte cemetery’ is not being kept up. They’re saying grass is growing over the graves and trash cans are even on top of some them.

DOTD crews are clearing trees in the path of the future interchange for Barksdale Airforce Base. The project will include a new access road into the air force base from I-20, and 220.

Scattered rain is expected again today along with the possibility of heavy rain. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy as temps climb into the lower 90’s today. Scattered showers and storms become likely as we head through the morning hours. A few storms could produce heavy rains.