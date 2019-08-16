News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 16, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here are some of today’s top stories to know before you begin your day:

The Vermilion Parish School Board challenging the positions of their Superintendent, President, and Vice President. The President and Vice President are staying, but the Superintendent has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Two months ago, an 18-year-old filed a petition to recall the Chief of Police of Arnaudville. Now he says he was coerced by an elected official of the town. We spoke to the official, an alderman of the city, who says he is not behind it.

The Lafayette Police Department is in the testing phase of a new product that would give them a non lethal force to restrain people. The Bola Wrap 100 is being given to five officers for field testing before the PD makes a decision to buy 288 for the force.

An accidental fire damaged a townhouse in the 200 block of Dublin Circle in Lafayette last night. One adult suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The Lafayette Police Department will be conducting an OWI checkpoint Friday night between 9:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. Officers will respond with zero tolerance to drivers found to be under the influence.