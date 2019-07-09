New stroke technology at Our Lady of Lourdes

Stroke is the leading cause of serious, long term disability in the U-S.

Acadiana doctors now are using new technology to help detect and treat strokes more efficiently.

News ten’s Megan Kelly explains in a story you’ll see only on ten.

FAST: Face, Arms, Speech and Time. Doctors recommend using the “fast” test to check for a stroke and it’s “time” doctors are concerned with.

In comes rapid technology.

“Rapid software is software that is used on our stroke patients who is outside of the six hour time window.”

Interventional Radiologist Dr. Kyle Degeyter says it’s the most advanced brain imaging platform available.

“It evaluates the ct scan to see if there’s a significant amount of at risk brain tissue verses the already amount of infarct core tissue, to see if it would benefit the patient to go ahead and do an intervention.”

Doctors can now potentially save patients up to 24 hours after they’ve had a stroke thanks to this software.

The software determines what brain tissue can be saved and what can’t.

“When you restore blood to already dead tissue the cell membranes are very weak and those cell membranes rupture and that’s where you get the bleeding.”

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in Acadiana to offer rapid technology. In fact they’re an advanced primary stroke center and Dr. Degeyter says potentially saving more patients is so worth it.

“The next day when you come to see the patient and they’re saying hey doc how are you, it’s extremely gratifying and fulfilling and it’s something that’s really hard to replace.”

In Lafayette, Megan Kelly, KLFY News Ten.




