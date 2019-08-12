New school year means changes for elementary, middle schools in Opelousas

Students have gone back to school in St. Landry Parish.

In Opelousas, this is their first time in the new classrooms for many of them since two elementary schools closed down last summer.

“Previously we had Pre-K through 6th grade schools. Now we’ve reconfigured to Pre-K though 4th. And also now we have a new middle school which is 5th through 6th grade,” said Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.

Following the closure of the two elementary schools, the biggest change this year is for 5th and 6th graders.

They now have a middle school and the superintendent says that comes with the opportunity of more extra curriculars.

“Our 5th and 6th grade students, because they were at pre-k through 6 schools, didn’t have an opportunity to participate in other extra curricular activities.

Now, being at a 5th and 6th grade middle school, they have an opportunity to have choir, band, robotics,” said Jenkins.

He adds the activities extend outside the classroom and says says these are all for the benefit of the students, “I think kids will be excited to get all of those activities and more that I haven’t named. And that’s just going to give them more reason to want to come to school and participate every single day.”

While he says it was a difficult process, and some opposition arose when the decision was first announced, Jenkins says overall it was the best decision to make and they’re expecting positive results for everyone.

“We want to be good stewards, number one, of the dollars that the community has provided to us. Second, we want to provide a high quality education for every single child. This gives us an opportunity to serve our community well, financially, as well as academically for our children and our parents.”