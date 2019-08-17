New Orleans Police searching for father and son reported missing from Hollygrove

New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a father and son reported missing from a home in Hollygrove Saturday morning.

Police are searching for 84-year-old Marion Winn and 48-year-old Rendell Winn.

According to Marion Winn’s wife, they were both last seen inside of their residence in the 3600 block of Livingston Street around 11 p.m. just before she went to bed. When she woke up around 6 a.m., both her husband and son were missing from he home.

Mrs. Winn also stated that around 4 a.m. she heard noises downstairs which was an unusual time for him to wake up.

According to police, Marion Winn suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and Rendell Winn has autism.

Mrs. Winn told police that this is the first time that both of them have left the home without telling her where they were going. Because of their conditions, neither of them have a sense of direction and they do not have cell phones or a car.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Marion Winn and Rendell Winn, they are asked to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or the Third District Police Station at (504) 658-6030.