NEW IBERIA, La.- On Monday, September 9, street repairs will take place in the 1000 block of Trotter Street, weather permitting.

Both lanes will be closed to through traffic and detour signs will be posted.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes and to be aware of work crews and their equipment.

Anyone with question or concerns may contact the City of New Iberia’s Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.