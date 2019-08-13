New Iberia Police recover stolen property during search warrant

New Iberia Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Fontelieu Drive and recovered drugs, firearms and stolen property.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say the search warrant was obtained after receiving information of stolen property being at the residence as well as illegal narcotics activity being conducted at the residence.

The homeowner was not present when the search was executed, however police have a suspect and say they are working to obtain a warrant for an arrest.

Police would like to return the stolen property to its rightful owners.

If you believe some of the recovered property in the photos attached are yours, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (337) 321-6355.