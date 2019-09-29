New Iberia man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Spanish Lakes Boat Launch

A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle crash near the Spanish Lakes Boat Launch.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Begnaud of New Iberia.

According to State Police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on LA Hwy 182.

For unknown reasons, police say, Begnaud was travelling westbound and crossed the center line and struck a pick up truck.

He was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The unidentified driver of the pick-up truck was properly restrained, police said, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.