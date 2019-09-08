New Iberia man arrested for setting apartment fire, endangering lives of others

A New Iberia man was arrested for setting a fire inside of his apartment unit, endangering the lives of the occupants in surrounding units.

According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, 40-year-old Russell Louviere was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail, September 4 on one count each of aggravated arson and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

On September 3, the Iberia Fire Department contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in determining the origin and cause of a minor fire at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Twenty Arpent Road.

Following an assessment of the scene, minor damage was found in the kitchen of one unit and the fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

According to the LOSFM, witness statements indicated Louviere had been seen pouring unknown substances on the exterior of a neighboring unit’s window, while the tenant was inside, around the time of the fire.

Louviere was also seen breaking down the door of an additional neighboring unit while a woman and her child were inside, LOSFM states.

With the assistance of the Iberia Police Department, Louviere was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Following his release, He was booked in connection with the case.