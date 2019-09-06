NEW IBERIA: Lane closures due to sewer line work on N. Landry Drive

1  of  2
NEW IBERIA, La.- Sewerline work will begin Thursday, September 5 and continue through Saturday, on N. Landry Drive (Hwy 677) at the intersection of Pelican Street. The sewerline work will begin at the intersection and continue northwest along N. Landry Drive.

One lane will be closed on N. Landry Drive, during work hours only of 8:00am-5:00pm.

Access to businesses along the roadway will be maintained.

Drivers are asked to please follow the posted construction signs.

E.B. Feucht & Sons, LLC apologizes in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact one of the crew members on the project at the time of the work, or call our office at (337)457-2426

