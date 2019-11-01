Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New Iberia City Council to vote on resolution urging DOTD to move railroad crossing project up on priority list

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The New Iberia City Council is pressuring the state to start construction on railroad crossing projects.

The DOTD recently granted the city $3 million to put up crossing arms and lights at seven different railroad crossings. Each railroad crossing will cost $200,000 to renovate.

City Councilman David Broussard says the problem is the state has not started construction and has not said when the work will begin.

“We have the money, but saying you have the money and coming to spend it is two different things,” Broussard said.

Broussard along with other council members now want to pass a resolution to get their project moved up on the priority list.

“We are sending that resolution to all our state delegations and our state officials to loosen up that money and come do it,” the councilman said.

The New Iberia City Council will vote on the resolution at the next city council meeting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar