New Iberia City Council to vote on resolution urging DOTD to move railroad crossing project up on priority list

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The New Iberia City Council is pressuring the state to start construction on railroad crossing projects.

The DOTD recently granted the city $3 million to put up crossing arms and lights at seven different railroad crossings. Each railroad crossing will cost $200,000 to renovate.

City Councilman David Broussard says the problem is the state has not started construction and has not said when the work will begin.

“We have the money, but saying you have the money and coming to spend it is two different things,” Broussard said.

Broussard along with other council members now want to pass a resolution to get their project moved up on the priority list.

“We are sending that resolution to all our state delegations and our state officials to loosen up that money and come do it,” the councilman said.

The New Iberia City Council will vote on the resolution at the next city council meeting.