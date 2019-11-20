New fitness program for ‘unique’ individuals launches in Lafayette

A new fitness program launching in Lafayette is designed specifically to improve the lives of those with special needs. The program, Unique Fitness, is hosting its grand opening and festival Saturday, November 23.

Exercises within the program help improve specific skills. Many of them focus on stability, core upper, and lower body strength.

Jonathan Judice is striving to overcome his physical barriers with Cerebral Palsy. “It’s very welcoming here. Also, everyone around is very inclusive to anyone and everyone,” said Judice.



It was created in the wake of the lack of gym programs dedicated to working one-on-one with those with cognitive and physical challenges like autism, down syndrome and more.

“I’d love to think I’m making improvements, but I still have a long way to go,” Judice added.

Coach Damon Vincent said his faith led him to create this specialized program for the community. For him, it’s about more than just exercise.

“Way more than just physical results. It’s been emotional results, social results and increasing their confidence,’ said Vincent.

“It’s hard and tough, but worth it,” said Login Watkins, a Unique Fitness member.

A grand opening will highlight its strength and conditioning, life skills and how the results are impacting lives.

“Those guys can just move so much better. They roll in here in their wheelchair, hope out and they just get it,” said Vincent.

The class meets three days a week at Headkikcs Martial Arts and Fitness Club.

“I enjoy working with athletes and general population clients, yes, but getting to improve somebody’s life as a whole is really really amazing,” he added.

In the near future, Vincent plans to open a Unique Fitness Facility of its own.

The grand opening and ‘Festival Unique‘ will take place at Headkikcs Martial Arts and Fitness Club. It will feature free demonstrations, live entertainment food and more.



