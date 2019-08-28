UPDATE: Body of missing 3 year old Missouri girl found.

UPDATE: Sgt. Jeff Kinder of Missouri State Highway Patrol said the body of three-year-old Vivian Fitzenrider was found in a pond near the child’s residence in Mountain Grove, just after 7:00 this morning.

More than 200 volunteers and K-9 units were out searching for her through the night Wednesday.

Patrol does not think there was any foul play.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: MISSOURI- Authorities in Mountain Grove, Missouri are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.

As of 6 a.m. the toddler was still missing, according to the Mountain Grove Fire Department.

Fire officials said Vivian disappeared around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 13th and Oak Street.

She was last seen wearing an Old Navy shirt and blue jeans.

Vivian has red hair and blue eyes.

Around 200 people spent Tuesday night searching for the toddler.

Early Wednesday morning, the Mountain Grove Fire Department said they were using specialized dogs to help locate Vivian.