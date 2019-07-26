World’s oldest known gorilla in captivity dies at 63

(CNN) – The oldest living western lowland gorilla at a zoo has died at the age of 63.

Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas announced the passing of Trudy on Thursday.

The zoo’s director said Trudy was a cherished member of the zoo family, and that she will be missed.

Trudy arrived at the zoo 31 years ago with gorilla Ollie.

She was on a breeding loan from the Buffalo Zoo.

Trudy and Ollie made Little Rock Zoo special by being the first gorillas ever exhibited in the state of Arkansas.

Trudy was the only female gorilla at the zoo to live with all-male groups of gorillas, but her former keepers say she “ruled the roost.”

They say Trudy was spunky and had a mind of her own.

Trudy was also one of the last “wild-caught” gorillas to be kept in a zoo in the United States. AZA-accredited zoos no longer allow that.