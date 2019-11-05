Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Wisconsin acid attack suspect once held hunters at gunpoint

National

by: IVAN MORENO and TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The 61-year-old white man accused of throwing acid on a Hispanic man’s face in Milwaukee once held four hunters at gunpoint on his Wisconsin property during a chilling encounter.

Clifton A. Blackwell is suspected of attacking 42-year-old Mahud Villalaz Friday night night after accusing him of being illegally in the U.S. and “invading” the country. Blackwell is in custody with charges pending, and the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

The confrontation with the hunters happened on Blackwell’s property in 2006 in Rusk County, a mostly rural area in northwestern Wisconsin. He marched the men to his house with a rifle and demanded money from them, according to court documents and the hunters’ accounts.

Blackwell at one point was found incompetent to stand trial but eventually was convicted of two charges. He was released in 2011.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect the attack happened Friday night, not Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar