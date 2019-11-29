Live Now
Windy Thanksgiving makes parade balloons into potential hazard

(CBS) — The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off at 9 a.m. ET. The 93rd installment of the annual parade started marching from the corner of West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City at 9 a.m. ET. as it made its way south to Macy’s Herald Square location.

Weather was expected to play a part in the parade today. City regulations restrict the iconic parade balloons when wind gusts exceed 34 mph. While wind gusts were initially expected to ground the balloons, city officials opted to have the balloons fly lower to the ground.

