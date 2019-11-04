Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

White nationalists seen filming at Emmett Till memorial

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS7)

GLENDORA, Miss. (AP) – Men carrying a white nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till in Mississippi.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, says cameras captured the incident Saturday.

Security footage from the commission shows the men, one carrying a neo-Confederate group flag, filming at the site. They are seeing running away when a security alarm sounds.

Weems says he believes they were filming a propaganda video.

Till was 14 when he was beaten and killed in 1955 after he whistled at a white woman. The memorial is at the site where Till’s body was pulled from a river.

A new bullet-proof memorial to Till was dedicated Oct. 19 after the first three markers were vandalized.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar