What’s the most popular Halloween movie in every state?

National

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “It: Chapter 2.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

(WIVB) — As you’ve been surfing through the channels on any given night this month, you have surely come across a few horror movies. We are approaching Halloween, after all.

Comparitech released a new survey listing every U.S. state’s favorite Halloween movie.

Utilizing iMDB’s list of top horror movies, Comparitech analyzed Google Trends data to come up with the list.

Keep in mind, horror-comedies like Shaun of the Dead were left out of consideration, so this list is purely made of films meant to frighten.

In New York, 1977’s Suspiria took the top spot.

A combination of classics and newer works made the list, with films like Silence of the Lambs winning in Alaska and 1968’s Night of the Living Dead being labeled as the winner for our neighbors in Pennsylvania.

For most states, remakes and sequels didn’t take the number one spot. The recent adaptation of Stephen King’s It and its sequel happened to be an exception though.

Some states’ top movies were reflective of their location. For instance, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974 version) won in Texas and The Conjuring took number one in Rhode Island.

New York’s movie happens to take place in Germany.

Want to see which movies were chosen across the rest of the country? Take a look at the list here.

