Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

What’s next: House Judiciary to take over impeachment inquiry

National

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) – As the impeachment process continues, Democrats and Republicans are still making their appeals to the public.

“I do want to hear more from my constituents,” Congressman Adam Schiff said.

“Why don’t they trust the American public to make a decision,” Congressman Kevin McCarthy said. 

The Judiciary Committee will eventually decide if the evidence they’ve gathered meets the standard for ‘Articles of Impeachment’ and if the public will support them.

“Impeachment arises from an abuse of authority that harms the society itself. That’s a high crime and misdemeanor,” Allan Lichtman said. 

Allan Lichtman is a professor of history at American University in Washington and author of the book ‘The Case for Impeachment.’

He says committee members will rely on precedent from both the Clinton and Nixon impeachment processes.

“Nixon was also charged with abuse of power. That very closely parallels the fact pattern in the current Trump case,” Lichtman said. 

But Lichtman says the constitution is intentionally vague about what qualifies as a high crime and misdemeanor, leaving lots of room for political interpretation.

“The big question is, should the president be removed from office now, rather than waiting for next year’s election,” Thomas Jipping said.

Thomas Jipping with the Conservative Heritage Foundation says impeachment undermines voters.

“The people want their opportunity to say whether what the president did or didn’t do was right or wrong,” Jipping said. 

But Democrats aren’t done building their case and will hold a new hearing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories