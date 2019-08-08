Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets return this Monday

(WBNS)- Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets will return on Monday, August 12.

The initial release date was set for August 19 but the fast-food chain announced the date change on Thursday in a tweet.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

In May, Chance the Rapper’s tweet about positive affirmations took an unexpected turn. “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” the Chicago rapper tweeted.

Much to his – and millions of other peoples’ – delight, Wendy’s responded to his plea for spicy chicken nuggets. “Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance,” the fast food chain replied to the rapper’s tweet. “The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!”

Chance quickly got to work. He posted about it on Instagram, and retweeted fans. Apparently, Chance isn’t the only person who gravely misses the spicy chicken nuggets. Within two days, the Wendy’s tweet reached the 2 million mark.

Wendy’s then announced it would keep up its end of the bargain. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!” the account tweeted. “That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!”