Wendy’s campaign donates to help military families in need

by: Shawn Rapp

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — On Tuesday, representatives from Wendy’s donated a check to the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars to assist military families and veterans in need.

The $35,224 check was the 19th grant this year and is part of the Michael J. Beaver Wendy’s Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign War Military Assistance Grant Program.

The campaign began when Michael Beaver wanted to help fellow veterans with monetary needs such as heating bills.

Beaver has since passed away, but his wife Diana carries on the tradition.

“My husband started the organization nine years ago and he passed away four years ago so I decided to continue the program because it was very worthwhile.”

Funds are made possible by a summer Wendy’s Key Tag Fundraiser when customers buy a $1 Frosty Key, allowing them to get a free Junior Frosty with purchase of a meal up until December 31.

In the nine years for the program, Wendy’s has donated $291,746 through 160 grants.

