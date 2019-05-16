Wendy Vitter confirmed as federal judge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wendy Vitter, President Trump's nominee to be a District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana, gives testimony during a U. S. Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing in Washington in 2018. (AP Photo/Harry Hamburg)

(The Advertiser)- The U.S. Senate on Thursday narrowly confirmed President Trump's controversial nomination of Wendy Vitter to the federal bench in Louisiana on a 52-45 vote.

Vitter, who is married to former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, R-La., secured a lifetime appointment as U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans.

Louisiana's U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, supported Vitter's initial nomination last year and continued to lobby for her confirmation when she was nominated again this year.

"Congratulations to Wendy on being confirmed by the full Senate today,” Cassidy said. “She is immensely qualified to serve, and I wish her success in upholding the Constitution on behalf of the good people of the Eastern District.”

“Wendy is whip smart and articulate," Kennedy said. "She understands and appreciates the rule of law. She will serve the state of Louisiana well.”

Vitter, who serves as the attorney for the Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans, was first nominated in 2018, but had to be nominated again after the clock ran out on the 115th Congress without a vote from the full Senate.