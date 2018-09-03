Weeks after funeral, woman accused of killing husband with eye drops
CLOVER, S.C. CBS News) -- Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days. York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband's body.
The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine.
Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple's home in Clover. WSOC-TV reports that his funeral was held in the home's back yard before the autopsy results revealed the cause of death.
Arrest warrants and the statement from deputies didn't give a motive for the alleged poisoning.
The Herald of Rock Hill, S.C. reports the couple lived in a house modeled after George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Steven Clayton owned the home which was valued at more than $800,000.
Lana Clayton also is charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.
Jail records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.
