Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (CNN Newsource) — This could be a “highly” sought after job. A company wants to pay someone $3,000 a month to review marijuana.

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana online magazine that provides research on cannabis products. The company is looking for someone to receive and critique a box containing different products every month.

The products can range from weed, vapes, edibles, and CBD oils. But you have to live somewhere in the US or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

The candidate must also critique the cannabis on camera and post blogs about the products. You can apply on their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories