(CBS) — Mexico’s mighty Popocatepetl volcano erupted on Thursday (November 28) at 9:46 a.m. with clouds of ash rising from the volcano.

Hours earlier at 2:33 a.m., the volcano had also erupted with fiery pyroclastic material landing on the mountain’s flanks and a dramatic ash column rising into the night sky.

Popocatepetl is 17,802 feet tall and is the second-highest mountain in Mexico and the fifth-highest in North America.

(Courtesy of Reuters/webcamsdemexico.com)